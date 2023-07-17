BasketNews: Bogdan Bogdanovic chilling alongside Paul George 🤝 📸 stefancvija/IG pic.twitter.com/quEZbJlP0p
July 17, 2023
Frank Kaminsky to Israel?
According to Moshe Barda, an interesting move from the NBA to the EuroLeague could be on the radar. Maccabi Tel Aviv, in fact, appears to be interested in bringing to Europe the 8-year NBA player Frank Kaminsky, who has never played overseas before. The 30-year-old center with Polish and Serbian ancestry started the 2022-23 season with the Hawks, being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews to Atlanta. In the latest NBA season, he put up 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
Mark Followill: The Mavs announced tonight they have signed first round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Saw a tweet from @KeithSmithNBA on Sunday that he was the last remaining unsigned first round pick from last month’s draft. More details here 👇 pic.twitter.com/48i0bBHPUh
Currently occupied at the 2023 Summer League after being selected with the No.42 overall pick by the Washington Wizards, the 20-year-old Serbian center Tristan Vukcevic has a new option for his future if he doesn’t stay in the NBA next year. After moving to Partizan Belgrade in the summer of 2022, Dusan’s son could move on loan to Peristeri to be coached by Vassilis Spanoulis in the Basketball Champions League, according to Eurohoops sources. SDNA’s Sotiris Betakis first reported this possibility.
The Drew League has become a rite of passage for many young basketball players in Los Angeles. Before many of them have gone to become both college and professional stars, they got their start against tough competition at the Drew League. The summer pro-am has grown in popularity over the years and not only does it attract the top local talent, but also some of the best pro, college and high school players in the nation. One of the top local stars who always comes back to play in the Drew League each offseason is Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan made his season debut this weekend and displayed his arsenal of offensive skill.
Clutch Points: DeMar DeRozan pulled up to a Drew League game in his hometown of Compton for some offseason buckets 🪣 pic.twitter.com/UTgi7E5RTZ
LeBron James agrees Kyrie Irving has best handles 'ever'
ClutchPoints: LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving is the best player with the basketball in his hands EVER 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔
Curry finished with 75 points, two ahead of runner-up Mardy Fish, a former pro tennis player who won this event in 2020. Fish was three points ahead of Curry entering the 18th but made par. Curry went viral for the second time this weekend following his ace on the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole. “I was hitting the ball pretty solid, so felt I would have a chance,” Curry said. “On the putt, I was surprisingly calm. The last five feet felt like slow motion.”