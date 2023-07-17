Nick DePaula: Trae Young works out in the upcoming @adidasHoops Trae 3 👀👀 📷: @NavVisuals pic.twitter.com/sv0LqWadtr
July 18, 2023 | 5:35 am EDT Update
Joel Embiid not leaving Philly anytime soon
As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career. The source was granted anonymity because these sorts of matters aren’t typically discussed publicly.
As for the Sixers, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has continued to ask for the kind of return in Harden trade talks that rival executives are convinced that he’s seriously considering keeping the former MVP. Yet might the Sixers, with Embiid’s happiness level in mind and training camp still two months away, be taking the patient route here with the hopes of maximizing their return and increasing their title odds along the way? You don’t have to be a detective to connect these dots.
Isaiah Mobley leads Cavaliers to win Summer League title
Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets. This was the Cavaliers’ first title since the summer league went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team. “I try to not worry about stuff I can’t control,” Mobley said. “Do I agree with it? No, but it is what it is. I’ll take the championship over it all day.”
Clutch Points: Isaiah Mobley is the NBA 2K24 Summer League Finals MVP 🏆 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/WBNf4kJyBO
Clutch Points: A look at the rings that the Cleveland Cavaliers are receiving after winning the Summer League Championship 💍 pic.twitter.com/GofytW7BRq
Clutch Points: Emoni Bates checks out his championship ring and celebrates with young fans in the crowd 💍 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/jEWYk8jOZf
Just hours after etching her name in the history books, Ionescu issued a challenge to Curry with a 2-word tweet. “Shoot out??” Ionescu playfully asked the Golden State Warriors star on Twitter. It didn’t take long for Curry to respond. During his Monday appearance on NBA Today, Malika Andrews asked the 2-time MVP whether he preferred winning a golf tournament or winning a three-point contest. Curry, who’s fresh off sealing a golf title at the American Century Championship, vocalized that he’s now gunning for Ionescu’s record. “Now, I’ve got to go after Sabrina’s record. I’ve got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with 37 points in their All-Star Weekend. So, I guess we’ve got to settle that one for sure, who’s the better three-point contest shooter,” Curry answered.