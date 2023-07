Cuban stopped by NBA Radio during the franchises’ Summer League campaign to discuss his star duo and settled any debate on who is the roster’s top dog. “I think Kyrie is mature to the point now where he knows it’s Luka’s team. Lucas knows this. He knows, and that’s what’s important, and he’s willing to play more of a shooting guard role. When Luka is out, we have a point guard who can score and create for other guys, they’re both players who make their teammates better, and we didn’t have that before. Once Luka went out we struggled, we struggled mightily, and Luka had to do too much we put a lot of pressure on Luka. We did struggle defensively after the trade but that was for a lot of reasons, it wasn’t Luka or Kyrie, but offensively you know we had one of the top lineups, we were the top two or three in the NBA,” he said.