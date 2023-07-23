Clutch Points: Trae Young and his longtime girlfriend S…

4 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp
Clutch Points: Trae Young and his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller got married today 💍 ❤️ (via nav.visuals/IG) pic.twitter.com/RfnMBPcKMl

July 23, 2023 | 7:53 am EDT Update
Cuban stopped by NBA Radio during the franchises’ Summer League campaign to discuss his star duo and settled any debate on who is the roster’s top dog. “I think Kyrie is mature to the point now where he knows it’s Luka’s team. Lucas knows this. He knows, and that’s what’s important, and he’s willing to play more of a shooting guard role. When Luka is out, we have a point guard who can score and create for other guys, they’re both players who make their teammates better, and we didn’t have that before. Once Luka went out we struggled, we struggled mightily, and Luka had to do too much we put a lot of pressure on Luka. We did struggle defensively after the trade but that was for a lot of reasons, it wasn’t Luka or Kyrie, but offensively you know we had one of the top lineups, we were the top two or three in the NBA,” he said.
46 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

July 23, 2023 | 4:21 am EDT Update

Gilbert Arenas: 'Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude'

During a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” when asked about Bol Bol’s prospects in Phoenix, Arenas expressed his doubts, expecting disappointment from the former Orlando Magic center. He compared Bol Bol to a beautiful girl with a bad attitude. “The same thing he brings to every other team — disappointment. Unstoppable talent, but he ain’t using it,” Arenas responded on what he anticipates from the 23-year-old’s stint with the Suns. “Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl? She’s beautiful, got a bad attitude, right? She’s not attractive no more because of her attitude. Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude.”
4 hours ago via BasketNews

, Top Rumors

