The official Serbian NT list will be released on Monday at a press conference attended by coach Svetislav Pesic and the new captain of the team Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 23, 2023 | 9:34 am EDT Update
Nikola Jokic skipping World Cup?
According to a report by Mozzart Sport, NBA champion Nikola Jokic will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for the Serbian national team. Svetislav Pesic had a round of talks with Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic also tried to convince the two-time NBA MVP, but in the end, the Denver Nuggets star decided to rest this summer.
BasketNews: Serbia faces roster uncertainty ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023, with questions surrounding Nikola Jokic and Vasilije Micic 😳 pic.twitter.com/2WkAUXylOM
Christos Tsaltas: Mike Batiste on Kemba Walker at @SportalgrG: “From the time we worked together in Charlotte what I remember is that Kemba was a leader with what he did on and off the court. I can’t wait to see him play and showcase his talent in Europe”. #Letsfly #Euroleague #Monaco pic.twitter.com/8k72zIfkbk
Christos Tsaltas: David Blatt on Kemba Walker at @SportalgrG: “I can say that I am happy for Kemba, that he has found a new home. He will have the challenge of playing in the Euroleague. It is very interesting that he will be on the same team with a player like Mike James”. #Monaco #Euroleague pic.twitter.com/nqlnIMCSNM
RC Buford has spent nearly a decade plotting this. He’s been all over the world, visiting 200 places, seeing what works for other teams. Ideas kept coming, not just from the basketball landscape, but from skiing and soccer and eSports and cycling and even Formula One. Hour after hour, day after day, he became more consumed by the idea and more immersed into how to make it reality. His task is almost done. The San Antonio Spurs — just in time for No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season — are about to get a new practice home, one that might be among the most advanced in the world.
It’s called The Rock at La Cantera, which will host the Spurs’ soon-to-be-ready new facility as part of what will be a $500 million complex by the time all the building at the site is completed. It’s not just a practice gym with a big locker room and some toys; it’s going to be part of what the team envisions as a “global center for excellence in human and athletic performance” — not to mention a massive commitment to the city of San Antonio. “We’re not trying to build this to be the best in the NBA,” said Buford, the Spurs’ CEO and part of all five of the franchise’s championship runs. “We’re going to build this for our needs and to have the best environment we can to help develop the Spurs’ culture. It’s not about being better or worse than anybody.”
Clutch Points: Joel Embiid was having a blast at his wedding 😂 (via jocelyn/IG) pic.twitter.com/tHWTcDFUsU