Payton, now a coach with the halfcourt Big3 circuit, was back in Miami on Sunday as part of the league’s tour, working the officials at Kaseya Center with the same vigor seen before and during that 2005-06 championship season with the Heat. And, yes, as is the case with Lillard, Payton is all in on Lillard’s desire to relocate to South Florida. “It is the same thing as it is with me,” Payton said after coaching his team Sunday. “Dame’s father grew up with me in Oakland. We all have the same mentality. And I have the same agent as Dame. Dame would be a great fit here. He knows it, and I know it.”