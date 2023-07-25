George asked Bridges if the trade happened was a “favor” for the timing when Phoenix played at Brooklyn. But Phoenix actually went through with the trade when the team was scheduled to play in Atlanta, two days after their win over Brooklyn. “I wish they did it without … we went to Atlanta, and then we had to fly back,” Bridges said. “I wish they just did it after the game to let me just stay.”
July 25, 2023 | 4:19 am EDT Update
Clint Capela on the trade block
Grant Shirley: On his pod when having a discussion on the Cavs two big lineup and the value of centers on the market, Windy and MacMahon both mention that “Capela is on the (trade) block” MacMahon also reiterates something we’ve heard multiple times that Dallas would love to have that kind of a starting center.
James Harden weighs in on James Harden situation
Harden recently gave an interview with USA Today Sports and the former league MVP was asked to share his thoughts on Lillard’s current predicament with the Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar got brutally honest in his response with what could be considered a very telling take: “I see both sides because I went through it,” Harden said. “… I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. It’s just finding a balance to meet in the middle and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.”
Bontemps: I don’t think there’s any chance Donovan Mitchell signs an extension in Cleveland ever
“I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever, and if it was up to me I would trade Donovan Mitchell today,” Bontemps said on “The Hoop Collective Podcast.” “I don’t think the Cavs are getting as far as they hope to next year, and I don’t think he’s gonna extend, and I think they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left than they will with one summer left.”
“Now I also am fully aware that’s not what they’re gonna do and I understand why they’re not gonna do it … but me personally I think it’s more likely they are going to lose in the first round than they win two rounds, and in that scenario, I don’t really see any world where Donovan Mitchell wants to stay there after next season.”