Trae Young: 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,” said Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post. “The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason. The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”