Randolph reached this point gradually, of course, with plenty of playoff runs and MLG&W bills paid off in between. The story of how he was embraced by Memphis, of how he became the first jersey retired in franchise history, has been told so much over the years it’s part of city lore. But it’s worth dusting off again during these doldrums of the NBA calendar, with Morant mostly in seclusion after a year in which he couldn’t escape his own missteps. As a reminder of what’s possible in Memphis, and how perceptions can change. “Ja is going to be OK,” Randolph declared. “I talked to him earlier this summer. He’s all right. I think he’s going to learn from his mistake. He’s going to be all right.”