July 27, 2023 | 8:39 am EDT Update

Zach Randolph: Ja Morant is going to be OK

Randolph reached this point gradually, of course, with plenty of playoff runs and MLG&W bills paid off in between. The story of how he was embraced by Memphis, of how he became the first jersey retired in franchise history, has been told so much over the years it’s part of city lore. But it’s worth dusting off again during these doldrums of the NBA calendar, with Morant mostly in seclusion after a year in which he couldn’t escape his own missteps. As a reminder of what’s possible in Memphis, and how perceptions can change. “Ja is going to be OK,” Randolph declared. “I talked to him earlier this summer. He’s all right. I think he’s going to learn from his mistake. He’s going to be all right.”
July 27, 2023 | 3:32 am EDT Update

Blazers don't want to trade Damian Lillard at this point?

Let’s put it this way. Whatever Billionaire Bruce Wayne leaves in that little pit he dug when he was out camping, that’s the level of crazy some of the theories we’re seeing have become. Today David Wilson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald floated the following at the 3:30 mark of their “Heat Check” podcast: I don’t even know if I buy it 100 percent, but someone that has knowledge of what’s going on, they’re not even convinced that Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point. It almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to maybe change his mind or delay this and see if Dame goes, ‘Well, I’ll just be part of this.
