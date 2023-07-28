The idea of former Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey …

8 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
The idea of former Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey joining the Mavericks’ front office under Nico Harrison, which came to fruition in April, was also mentioned. … Lindsey’s return to the front-office ranks, and the Mavericks’ potential to win big around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, should place the former Utah lead executive back in the interview pool in the foreseeable future as well. It is a phenomenon across professional sports, that winning leads to rival teams wanting to poach the minds who built and coached successful rosters. For that matter, Sacramento’s turnaround has league personnel pinpointing Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox as another strong candidate to receive a second chance as a team’s lead decision-maker. Wilcox has refashioned himself as an ideal complement to Kings general manager Monte McNair after leading the Hawks, helping to build the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs after Sacramento’s 16-season postseason drought.

July 28, 2023 | 6:55 pm EDT Update

July 28, 2023 | 6:39 pm EDT Update
