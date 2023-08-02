Trae Young: “People like you more when you Workin towards somethin, not when you have it”😏 pic.twitter.com/0FuWDk1t4r
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 2, 2023 | 4:45 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: This angle of Luka Doncic’s staredown and bucket 🔥 (via @kzs_si) pic.twitter.com/RgHPVXiurV
Ian Begley: Timberwolves have hired former Knick James White as a Player Development Assistant, team says.
Sopan Deb: NEW: From Orlando Magic on donation to Gov. DeSantis Super PAC: “To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”
August 2, 2023 | 2:46 pm EDT Update
John Wall headed to play in Europe?
Armani Milan is in negotiations with American point guard John Wall (32 years old), according to the BasketNews website. The player has been a five-time NBA All-Star and has played the last 13 seasons in the American professional league, although in the last few he has had many problems with injuries.