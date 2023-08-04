The Sixers will play their first two contests of a four-game preseason slate against their Atlantic Division arch rivals. The Celtics will play the Sixers at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at TD Garden. The squads will square off again at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Wells Fargo Center. Then the Sixers will travel to the Barclays Center on Oct. 16 for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets. And they’ll conclude the preseason schedule with a 7 p.m. game against the Atlanta Hawks at The Center on Oct. 20.
August 5, 2023 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Cam Johnson on Ben Simmons: I expect him to be pretty close to full form
Following Team USA’s practice on Friday, [Cam] Johnson said he has spoken to Simmons, who is rehabbing his back injury at the University of Miami, and is hearing all the right things. “He sounds good,” Johnson said. “He’s in a good place. He says it’s progressing and he’s excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it.”
“He’s very important to us,” Johnson said. “There’s things that he does on the court that not many players in the NBA can do. And he adds something that is very valuable to myself, Spencer [Dinwiddie], Mikal [Bridges] and being able to set us up and get us shots and play in flow like that. “With him on the court, it’ll make us a better team.”
Beyond that, Kerr was raving about the passing ability the Americans showed through two scrimmages, and there were a number of context clues from commentary on how Team USA’s collective ball movement has allowed the team to bond quickly. “I think passing does that in general,” Kerr said. “When you have good passers, teams connect quickly. … Brandon Ingram made about four drive-and-kicks yesterday that were incredible plays, leading to wide-open shots. Anthony Edwards has really been moving the ball. And some of these guys have it come so naturally to them, Tyrese (Haliburton), Austin Reaves – these guys are great passers. Jalen from the point guard spot. Mikal as well, and you start adding in the bigs. They’re all of a sudden out of a short roll. We’re getting swings to the perimeter. The whole group is connected and it’s really fun to watch.”
According to George Syrigos, Bryn Forbes is one of the main players Barcelona is considering to strengthen the backcourt.
August 5, 2023 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Davis would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth upwards of $304 million (basically the same contract as Jaylen Brown) — adding an extra year and increasing the overall salary committed to him. Overall, it would’ve been about six years, $344 million instead of five years, $270.5 million — a one-year, $70 million difference. The Lakers will ultimately pay Davis less than his max in 2024-25 and reduce the tail-end risk of the deal.
It’s been a year of change for the Portsmouth native. After spending his [Dorian Finney-Smith] entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, the forward was traded this past season and has started a new chapter with the Nets. It’s a chance, but so far, so good if you ask Finney-Smith. “There’s been love there,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started. Last year was a little wild, my first time getting traded, but I’m happy it’s to Brooklyn.”