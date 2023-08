Beyond that, Kerr was raving about the passing ability the Americans showed through two scrimmages, and there were a number of context clues from commentary on how Team USA’s collective ball movement has allowed the team to bond quickly. “I think passing does that in general,” Kerr said. “When you have good passers, teams connect quickly. … Brandon Ingram made about four drive-and-kicks yesterday that were incredible plays, leading to wide-open shots. Anthony Edwards has really been moving the ball. And some of these guys have it come so naturally to them, Tyrese (Haliburton), Austin Reaves – these guys are great passers. Jalen from the point guard spot. Mikal as well, and you start adding in the bigs. They’re all of a sudden out of a short roll. We’re getting swings to the perimeter. The whole group is connected and it’s really fun to watch.”