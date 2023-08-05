ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints “I know [the Hawks] can be special… The thing about us is having Quin [Snyder]. He’s such a smart coach… There’s a lot of new things that we’re gonna be adding to our team. It may surprise some people.” —Trae Young (via @GilsArenaShow )
August 5, 2023 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Davis would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth upwards of $304 million (basically the same contract as Jaylen Brown) — adding an extra year and increasing the overall salary committed to him. Overall, it would’ve been about six years, $344 million instead of five years, $270.5 million — a one-year, $70 million difference. The Lakers will ultimately pay Davis less than his max in 2024-25 and reduce the tail-end risk of the deal.
It’s been a year of change for the Portsmouth native. After spending his [Dorian Finney-Smith] entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, the forward was traded this past season and has started a new chapter with the Nets. It’s a chance, but so far, so good if you ask Finney-Smith. “There’s been love there,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started. Last year was a little wild, my first time getting traded, but I’m happy it’s to Brooklyn.”
Dave Early: Spoke w/ @DrewHanlen about priorities for star clients Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey(!) this year Joel: -Playmaking -Getting & making more easy baskets around the rim -excited for chance to play in more free flowing offense Maxey: -Ball screen reads -Driving left -Creating own shot
Jovan Buha: Reaves with a nice hit-ahead pass to Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition. pic.twitter.com/7YR9AskZqd
Sirius XM NBA: Dwyane Wade is being inducted into the @HoopHall next week! Hear his college coach, @TomCrean, tell Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine a story that exemplifies LeBron and Wade’s work ethic and leadership #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/ZglCPrijjC
Clutch Points: “Communication is the fabric of the team… Make your presence felt on every single court that you show up on.” Steph Curry with advice for young elite hoopers at his Curry Camp 💯 (via @SLAM_HS) pic.twitter.com/QDKtB7PUrS
August 5, 2023 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
Bam Adebayo praises Damian Lillard's demeanor
One of the biggest reasons behind Damian Lillard’s interest in joining the Heat is his close friendship with Bam Adebayo. The two developed a strong bond while playing together and winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021. “Demeanor,” Adebayo said Saturday during a break at his fifth annual youth basketball clinic at SLAM Miami Charter School when asked why he and Lillard became so close during their Olympic experience. “How he walks, how he talks, how he presents himself, we have a lot of those similar characteristics. Dame isn’t the loudest person. I’m not the loudest person. We’re two down to earth people that gelled well in the Olympics.”
“Miami is the obvious one,” Lillard said on the podcast. “Bam [Adebayo] is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. Miami is the obvious one.” “It just speaks to the volume of who I am as a person,” Adebayo said of those comments from Lillard. “For you to be able to say without basketball, I can really hang out with him. It speaks to the volume of your character and also the skill level I have on the court. The things I do to get the job done on the court and the mentality that I have.”