“Because it’s embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who are really stars that do want to participate,” Arenas added. Before his comments on Team USA, Trae Young, who was the guest on the show, had mentioned how he wants to play in the 2024 Olympic Games. “And you just automatically say ‘He’s not going to fit our style.’ How the F do you know that he’s not going to fit your style if you don’t give him a chance? There’s a reason there’s a trial. Invite us all and let us show you that we can adapt.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 7, 2023 | 3:24 am EDT Update
Kawhi Leonard ready for start of training camp?
Justin Russo: LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue today on Kawhi Leonard’s health and status during a brief media scrum: “Kawhi’s on pace to where exactly he needs to be [for training camp].”
Lakers still interested in Christian Wood
We’re about a month removed from general manager Rob Pelinka speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, saying he was hopeful to fill the team’s 14th roster spot before training camp. That timeline is still in place, but the sense I get is that the team would prefer to get something done sooner rather than later. Wood, from what I can tell, still seems like the top choice despite the defensive shortcomings and personality issues detailed here.
Considering that the Lakers aren’t naive about the chances of James and Davis playing 160 combined games, there are going to be shots that need to be taken and points that need to be scored. The big question would be whether the Lakers’ structure — headlined by coach Darvin Ham and James — could keep Wood focused on winning while eliminating some of his bad habits and overcoming some deficiencies. While he’s already played for seven teams, there’s at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work as stop No. 8.
Steve Kerr on Warriors adding Chris Paul: 'We needed another playmaker to give us a different look'
While preparing Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg and explained why his team “needed” to acquire Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade this offseason. “Our team last year needed another way to attack and we became a little too one dimensional with Steph [Curry] in high ball screens,” Kerr said. “We needed another playmaker to give us a different look and Chris is, as we know, one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players and he’ll know how to control the tempo. It’s hugely important—especially in playoff games—to have guys like that.”
ClutchPoints: “Our team last year needed another way to attack. We became a little too one dimensional with Steph [Curry] in high ball screens. We needed another playmaker to give us a different look.” Steve Kerr on the Warriors adding Chris Paul. (via @SInow )
Austin Reaves on playing AAU: Everyone would say 'I got the white boy' and three possessions later I'm giving them hell
D’Angelo Russell: “Killer. Killer. Oh my god [Austin Reaves] is a killer… He kind of always felt like ‘Yeah, I can do that. I’m built like that.’… They probably discredit him because of his skin color, but he got game.” When asked to respond to the quote, Reaves didn’t deny the claim. In fact, he confirmed the experience and revealed how he got revenge on those who underestimate his game. “I played one year of AAU and I’d get on the court,” Reaves said, via NBC Sports. “Then everyone would say ‘I got the white boy.’ And 3 or 4 possessions later, I’m giving them hell.”
15-year-old Jaxon Richardson is a real chip off the old block. Jaxon, the son of two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, went viral over the weekend for an almost biblical dunk that he threw down. At what appeared to be a basketball camp, Jaxon got up for a one-handed 360 slam … that he managed to do while also jumping clean over a dude.
Swish Cultures: 15 year old Jaxon Richardson ( @Jaxrich2342 ) OD for this 😳🔥Son of Jason Richardson & bro of Jase Richardson. @jlhfund 🎥: @ashtenjewell