Unseld’s contract runs through the 2024-25 season. But I think the season ahead will be a make-or-break season for Unseld’s Wizards future.
Few incumbent NBA head coaches would relish a scenario in which the person who hired them is fired and then replaced by someone from outside the organization. In this case, Tommy Sheppard hired Unseld in 2021 and is now gone. Winger, who most recently worked for the Clippers, and Dawkins, who worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder, have no real ties to Unseld other than inheriting Unseld as the Wizards’ head coach.