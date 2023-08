What are your thoughts about Wes Unseld Jr.’s job security given previously strong statements of support from Ted and the recent hiring/breadth of responsibility of Michael Winger? –@Teetz_tweetz5 Is Unseld Jr. the guy? –@notaburner8008s Josh Robbins: No one from the Wizards’ front office has said to me, or even hinted to me, that Unseld’s job will be in jeopardy over the next 12 months . In fact, new Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and new Wizards general manager Will Dawkins have indicated they highly regard Unseld. When I asked Winger in early June to describe the dynamic of inheriting a head coach who was originally hired by someone else, Winger noted Unseld had interviewed for the Los Angeles Clippers’ head-coaching job in 2020 and that Unseld had been “very impressive” during that process.