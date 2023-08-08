Tim MacMahon: Well, I also heard at one point a question was presented to Trae Young something along the lines of ‘Are you ever going to go over a bleeping screen?’
August 8, 2023 | 10:01 am EDT Update
Pascal Siakam trade inevitable?
Does Mark Medina think the Toronto Raptors will trade Pascal Siakam? Medina believes that the Raptors will have no choice but to deal Siakam away due to their roster-build not being good enough to really compete in the playoffs. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It seems inevitable the Toronto Raptors will deal Siakam. It’s become increasingly clear the Raptors are not currently constructed to become a serious playoff threat. So what’s the point in running on empty calories just to finish in the middle of the standings?” “It seems unpredictable, however, on when the Raptors trade Siakam. They expect a strong deal for return in the form of quality rotation players, expiring contracts and draft picks, all qualities that help accelerate a rebuild.”
Jason Quick: I don’t think they’ll ever be any bad feeling about Dame in this region. And I don’t know why I said ‘was’ just because I kind of think, you know, his era is done. He’s gonna move on. But no, I think it runs too deeply. I don’t think there’s anything he can do that would tarnish the way people view his 11 years here.
Former New York Knick Iman Shumpert says he wanted to throw his team’s minute restriction plans for him out the window during Steph Curry’s 2013 Broadway Show at Madison Square Garden (54 points). (via All The Smoke): Shumpert: “Hey New York, my bad if I was a part of that. I could have ran up to Raymond like, ‘Hey, G! You’re guarding whoever the f*** else! I’m now guarding Steph 94 feet.’ But I had just got back from injury, so they was like, ‘Shump, you over gassing yourself. He gonna do you.’ That’s how they was saying it, ‘You on a minute restriction, he’s gonna do you. Let Raymond [Felton] handle this.’” Matt Barnes: “I’m willing to re-blow this wheel to shut this MFer up!”
Shumpert: “Yeah! I really felt like in my heart like, ‘We are birthing an animal, bro!’ I really think of that moment like, ‘Bro, I think we ignited that confidence that came.’ Because after that game, bro, he got very disrespectful. He got disrespectful. He started trying s***.” Matt Barnes: “What year was that?” Shumpert: “2012-13.”
Wes Unseld Jr safe
What are your thoughts about Wes Unseld Jr.’s job security given previously strong statements of support from Ted and the recent hiring/breadth of responsibility of Michael Winger? –@Teetz_tweetz5 Is Unseld Jr. the guy? –@notaburner8008s Josh Robbins: No one from the Wizards’ front office has said to me, or even hinted to me, that Unseld’s job will be in jeopardy over the next 12 months. In fact, new Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and new Wizards general manager Will Dawkins have indicated they highly regard Unseld. When I asked Winger in early June to describe the dynamic of inheriting a head coach who was originally hired by someone else, Winger noted Unseld had interviewed for the Los Angeles Clippers’ head-coaching job in 2020 and that Unseld had been “very impressive” during that process.
Unseld’s contract runs through the 2024-25 season. But I think the season ahead will be a make-or-break season for Unseld’s Wizards future. Few incumbent NBA head coaches would relish a scenario in which the person who hired them is fired and then replaced by someone from outside the organization. In this case, Tommy Sheppard hired Unseld in 2021 and is now gone. Winger, who most recently worked for the Clippers, and Dawkins, who worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder, have no real ties to Unseld other than inheriting Unseld as the Wizards’ head coach.
August 8, 2023 | 9:32 am EDT Update
Trae Young didn't make a great case for himself at Team USA program?
Tim MacMahon: I heard Trae Young did not make a great case for himself during his previous time at the Team USA program. Brian Windhorst: I will tell you that in 2019 before China, Trae was on the Select team. The US needed a point guard and Gregg Popovich promoted Derrick White. That obviously was his point guard at the time, and Trae young and De’Aaron Fox, both, I believe, I know Trae Young, I feel like Fox, I had to check myself, but I thought Fox looked pretty good in that. We were able to see parts of the practices on the scrimmages.