OFFICIAL LOOK: The “Halo” Nike Kobe 8 Protro, an all-white colorway created by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday.

Nike will release a “Halo” edition of a Kobe shoe each year going forward on his birthday. This year’s “Halo” 8 Protro will drop 8/23 on the SNKRS app. pic.twitter.com/sC90jHcxAD

— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 10, 2023