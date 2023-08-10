"You know what's crazy about that New York series [in 2021]? … If Luka did that to the New York Knicks, they would be a god. It is crazy how you went into the Garden and really f*cked them up."

—Gilbert Arenas

(via "From the Point by Trae Young")pic.twitter.com/StzoydaQHB

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023