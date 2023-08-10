Clutch Points: “You know what’s crazy about that New York series [in 2021]? … If Luka did that to the New York Knicks, they would be a god. It is crazy how you went into the Garden and really f*cked them up.” —Gilbert Arenas (via “From the Point by Trae Young”) pic.twitter.com/StzoydaQHB
August 10, 2023 | 8:04 pm EDT Update
Victor Wembanyama set to start regular season against Luka Doncic and Mavericks
Marc Stein: Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić. The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing the NBA G League’s top rebounder Jayce Johnson on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot center averaged nearly 6 PPG and 7 RPG in July Summer League, and will compete for a two-way slot in camp.
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant will play in his first game in San Francisco with fans since leaving the Warriors in 2019. He’s only played one game at the Warriors in February 2021 since leaving 4 years ago. Chris Paul’s first game as a member of the Warriors is also going to be against the… pic.twitter.com/mFa9i1trZc
You play with an aggression that appears to be unmatched out there like you have a chip on you shoulder. Do you think that energy and aggression you play with is one of your best traits? Cam Whitmore: Most definitely. The way I was picked and disrespected from the start, from the beginning, I just have that chip on my shoulder and that motivation has allowed me to display my talents on the floor.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL LOOK: The “Halo” Nike Kobe 8 Protro, an all-white colorway created by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday. Nike will release a “Halo” edition of a Kobe shoe each year going forward on his birthday. This year’s “Halo” 8 Protro will drop 8/23 on the SNKRS app. pic.twitter.com/sC90jHcxAD
August 10, 2023 | 5:59 pm EDT Update
Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart: 'Best defender in the league'
Speaking with Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal at the FedEx St. Jude Championship pro-am golf tournament in Memphis this week, Jayson Tatum outlined what the Grizzlies are getting in the former Celtics star. “They’re getting a leader. They’re getting a guy that’s a winner. He’s been to the playoffs every year. We’ve been to the Finals together, obviously. So he knows what it takes to get there,” Tatum said. “Obviously he’s extremely talented. Best defender in the league. Just a guy that you would love to have on your team.”
Fred Katz: Josh Hart has a team option in the final year of his extension, league sources say, making the extension $58 million over three years guaranteed with the option worth $22.3 million in 2027-28. Extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season.