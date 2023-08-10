Clutch Points: "You know what's crazy about that New Yo…

August 10, 2023

Victor Wembanyama set to start regular season against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Marc Stein: Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić. The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
You play with an aggression that appears to be unmatched out there like you have a chip on you shoulder. Do you think that energy and aggression you play with is one of your best traits? Cam Whitmore: Most definitely. The way I was picked and disrespected from the start, from the beginning, I just have that chip on my shoulder and that motivation has allowed me to display my talents on the floor.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL LOOK: The “Halo” Nike Kobe 8 Protro, an all-white colorway created by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday. Nike will release a “Halo” edition of a Kobe shoe each year going forward on his birthday. This year’s “Halo” 8 Protro will drop 8/23 on the SNKRS app. pic.twitter.com/sC90jHcxAD

August 10, 2023

Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart: 'Best defender in the league'

