8 hours ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers preseason schedule update: Oct. 10: at Houston, Oct. 16: v Atlanta

August 10, 2023 | 9:23 pm EDT Update

Cam Thomas says he would average 25 easily if he were a starter

Shumaker asked the Nets third-year guard how many points he thinks he could average as “the guy” with the ball in hands over 82 games. Thomas was quick with a response. ”Ball in my hand? 25 … 25 no doubt, easy,” said Cam Thomas with a big smile. “And that’s just me having confidence in my ability, knowing what I can bring.”
39 mins ago via Net Income, Lucas Kaplan @ NetsDaily

Parker’s passion for wine only grew during his time with the Spurs and, after retiring in 2019, Parker partnered with Michel Reybier on a Champagne (Jeeper) and a rośe (Château La Mascaronne). When it came time for an early review of the wines, Parker asked Popovich, who returned positive feedback — and told Parker he wanted to invest. For Parker, that stamp of approval was more than enough. But when it comes to Popovich’s all-time favorite wine, Parker knows the answer — and believes in the parallel.
39 mins ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN

August 10, 2023 | 8:04 pm EDT Update

Victor Wembanyama set to start regular season against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Marc Stein: Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić. The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

