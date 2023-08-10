Adrian Wojnarowski: The London Lions of the BBL are hiring former Austin Spurs coach Petar Bozic as a new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Bozic replaces Ryan Schmidt, who recently left to join the Atlanta Hawks organization.
August 10, 2023 | 9:23 pm EDT Update
Cam Thomas says he would average 25 easily if he were a starter
Shumaker asked the Nets third-year guard how many points he thinks he could average as “the guy” with the ball in hands over 82 games. Thomas was quick with a response. ”Ball in my hand? 25 … 25 no doubt, easy,” said Cam Thomas with a big smile. “And that’s just me having confidence in my ability, knowing what I can bring.”
Lakers and Celtics matchup headlines Christmas games
NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium: 🎄Bucks @ Knicks 🎄76ers @ Heat 🎄Celtics @ Lakers 🎄Mavericks @ Suns 🎄Warriors @ Nuggets
Popovich, per usual, shares what he has long shared with chefs and others in the hospitality industry — or any industry — who seek his counsel about leadership, explaining his long-held philosophy that it’s important to build chemistry outside the workplace, especially at the dinner table, where his history of chemistry-forging meals for the Spurs is the stuff of NBA legend.
Parker’s passion for wine only grew during his time with the Spurs and, after retiring in 2019, Parker partnered with Michel Reybier on a Champagne (Jeeper) and a rośe (Château La Mascaronne). When it came time for an early review of the wines, Parker asked Popovich, who returned positive feedback — and told Parker he wanted to invest. For Parker, that stamp of approval was more than enough. But when it comes to Popovich’s all-time favorite wine, Parker knows the answer — and believes in the parallel.
Clutch Points: Luka Doncic and Mikal Bridges chopping it up in Spain ahead of Saturday’s game between USA and Slovenia 🤝 (via @Jim_ICE) pic.twitter.com/I5MOTvDa92
August 10, 2023 | 8:04 pm EDT Update
Victor Wembanyama set to start regular season against Luka Doncic and Mavericks
Marc Stein: Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić. The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing the NBA G League’s top rebounder Jayce Johnson on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot center averaged nearly 6 PPG and 7 RPG in July Summer League, and will compete for a two-way slot in camp.
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant will play in his first game in San Francisco with fans since leaving the Warriors in 2019. He’s only played one game at the Warriors in February 2021 since leaving 4 years ago. Chris Paul’s first game as a member of the Warriors is also going to be against the… pic.twitter.com/mFa9i1trZc