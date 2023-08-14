Part of the reason for Okongwu’s strong season last year was the addition of new head coach Quin Snyder. After the All-Star break, the Hawks parted ways with Nate McMillan and hired Snyder almost immediately after. It was under Snyder that Okongwu began to get up more three-point shots. Since he’s been a head coach in the NBA, Snyder’s teams have been known for their offense. With a full season under Snyder, it’s not a stretch to envision Okongwu’s offense reaching another level this upcoming year. “I like Quin,” Okongwu said. “He’s got a high IQ, he pays attention to detail, he’s fun to play for and I’m excited to play a whole season for him for real.”
August 15, 2023 | 3:51 am EDT Update
Clippers still James Harden's preferred destination
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Los Angeles Clippers are still James Harden’s preferred destination. A high ranking Clippers figurehead to @BallySports : “He’d fit.”
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]” Hear James Harden’s former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he’s not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey
Now, with his latest comments, Harden seems to be doubling down and suggesting that he and Morey had a handshake agreement on a new contract extension last offseason, when Harden opted out of a $47 million player option and took a $14 million discount to re-sign, which enabled the Sixers to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The NBA conducted a tampering investigation and docked the Sixers second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 for early talks with Tucker and House, but from all the confiscated phones and emails, the league found no evidence of an agreement on a long-term contract between Harden and the Sixers. If Morey truly made a promise, why would Harden start angling to leave two months into last season? Beginning with a Christmas Day leak to ESPN, Harden was playing footsie with the Rockets for a potential reunion in free agency. Who would do that if they felt confident about a forthcoming deal?
If Damian Lillard actually makes his way to Miami, it has been reported that Tyler Herro could be re-routed to a third team — any interest? — John B. Eric Koreen: Moderate. The Raptors could really use a player like Herro, who is essentially a souped-up version of Trent. Miami making the Finals with him injured has made people forget how important he was to their team last season and in the years prior. Saying that, he is a defensive liability and the Raptors are not in a place where they should be giving away more first-round picks. If they can be vultures and make it happen? Sure. I don’t think it makes sense from a roster-building perspective otherwise.
The Players’ Tribune: “Some of the best trades I ever made were the ones I wasn’t able to make.” Danny Ainge reveals plans of bringing Jimmy Butler to Boston to @QRich and @21Blackking . Y’all don’t want to miss this one. #Knuckleheads. Tap in TOMORROW.
Gerald Bourguet: The Bahamas beat Cuba 109-68. Deandre Ayton finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds on 10-14 FG and was a +37 in 25 minutes. Eric Gordon chipped in 17 points and 4 assists on 6-10 FG (4-7 3P) pic.twitter.com/7Ko1oLjUcU
Through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, the Magic are once again distributing $1 million in grants to Central Florida nonprofit organizations, the team announced Monday. The first set of grants totaling $370,000 will be distributed in surprise visits this month to 10 groups in Orange and Seminole counties assisting at-risk youth in the area. A second set of grant recipients also will be announced in February through surprise visits. In addition, the Magic will award microgrants to smaller up-and-coming local nonprofits to assist them in growing their organizations. Approximately $530,000 will be distributed to the second set of to-be-determined grantees in February, along with $100,000 in microgrants for a total of $1 million to assist at-risk youth in Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Osceola counties.