The Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Each season since he’s been drafted, Okongwu’s playing time and production have steadily increased. He’s primarily been coming off the bench for the Hawks over the last three seasons and has consistently shown why he should be a part of the team’s frontcourt of the future. Now entering his fourth year in the NBA, Okongwu knows this is going to be a crucial one. “Overall I’ve just been trying to get better and add little things over the years,” Okongwu told ClutchPoints. “I think media, fans, the team, from that standpoint and perspective I think they can all tell I’ve been getting better. This year I’m excited to add more to my game like handling and shooting more.”