Trae Young: Business is Business .

Through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, the Magic are once again distributing $1 million in grants to Central Florida nonprofit organizations, the team announced Monday
. The first set of grants totaling $370,000 will be distributed in surprise visits this month to 10 groups in Orange and Seminole counties assisting at-risk youth in the area. A second set of grant recipients also will be announced in February through surprise visits. In addition, the Magic will award microgrants to smaller up-and-coming local nonprofits to assist them in growing their organizations. Approximately $530,000 will be distributed to the second set of to-be-determined grantees in February, along with $100,000 in microgrants for a total of $1 million to assist at-risk youth in Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Osceola counties.