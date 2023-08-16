ClutchPoints: NBA players link up for some summer run a…

6 hours ago via Twitter
ClutchPoints: NBA players link up for some summer run action in Los Angeles 🔥 – Kevin Durant – Chet Holmgren – Trae Young – Jalen Green – Austin Rivers (📸: @gochhoops )

August 16, 2023 | 11:43 am EDT Update
August 16, 2023 | 11:02 am EDT Update

Bobby Portis on his current four-year deal with Bucks: 'Every year is a prove-it year'

You pretty much bet on yourself. Speaking about Milwaukee, you signed short-term deals with them, and finally got a bit of a longer deal last season (four-year, $49 million). Do you feel that sort of validates what you’ve been through the years? Bobby Portis: I mean, yeah, but every year is a prove-it year, man. Just because you got a deal doesn’t mean you got to stop working and keep building brick by brick. Keep chopping wood and carrying water, that’s the motto. Can’t get complacent, can’t get comfortable in the league. There are 40, 50, 60 guys that want to have a guaranteed spot every year on a new team. And there’s gonna be 40, 50, 60 guys that are going to get pushed out. So gotta keep getting better each and every year. Can’t be satisfied with whatever you need to be. Whether it is $20 million, $100 million, $200 million. Gotta keep going. Gotta keep chopping wood and getting better. So with me, all I know how to do is work. Let the dominoes fall where they fall.
46 mins ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

Giannis seems like a funny guy and you’ve been around him for a couple years now. What’s one of the funniest things he’s done? Bobby Portis: BP: Yeah, that’s my boy. Man, it’s hard to tell because every day is something new. But, he’s always messing with somebody each and every day. In our training room, he kind of acts like a big kid. We have all these Nerf guns, shooting each other. And so, people come in and it’s definitely funny, early in the morning time people just wake up at nine in the morning and they get shot in the face. That’d be funny.
46 mins ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

Bobby Portis on new coach Adrian Griffin: 'I just hope he lets us be us, and be the player-driven team'

You guys are having a new coach come in with Adrian Griffin. What do you know and hope he’ll bring to the Bucks that is different from the past? Bobby Portis: I don’t like to compare the past and the future, but I just hope he lets us be us, and be the player-driven team. We have a lot of guys on our team that’s done this before, so we kind of know what it takes to get to that next level. Our biggest thing on the Bucks is just staying healthy. No matter who it is that’s coaching whatever it is, we got to be healthy man. The last couple of years we kind of had bad luck. Khris getting hurt, Giannis getting hurt, hate to dwell in the past, but injuries are real. It’s a real thing in our sport, and we got to stay healthy. That’s the biggest thing for our team.
46 mins ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

