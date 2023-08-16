Lauren L. Williams: Per league source, the Hawks are waiving Vit Krejci, who was on a non-guaranteed deal.
August 17, 2023 | 8:43 am EDT Update
Rockets' Jock Landale suffers ankle injury
Jock Landale’s participation in Australia’s World Cup squad is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury in the Boomers’ clinical 88-67 victory over South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena. Landale, who plays with the NBA’s Houston Rockets and is Australia’s first-choice centre, hobbled off gingerly after rolling his left ankle five minutes into Thursday night’s clash. Worryingly, he missed the Boomers’ previous two matches against Brazil and Venezuela with an ankle concern.
Midway through the first quarter of the Boomers’ exhibition game against South Sudan in Melbourne, Landale turned his left ankle after landing on the foot of Marial Shayok. The Boomers big man immediately clutched his ankle in pain, before hobbling straight to the locker room, unable to put significant pressure on his left foot.
The team had planned to bring a 13-man squad to Tokyo, a Basketball Australia spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday morning, as insurance in the case of an injury. Landale, who just signed with the Houston Rockets, missed the Boomers’ first two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena with a right ankle injury. Frontcourt depth has been one of Australia’s question marks going into the World Cup – which takes place across three Asian countries from August 25 to September 10 – so a serious injury would put the Boomers at even more of a disadvantage going into the tournament.
Why the decision to have Jeff Van Gundy depart? Burke Magnus: Well, it certainly wasn’t one thing. Let me say, that I think for 17 or 18 years we had what was, in my opinion, one of the best booths in all of sports. Some of this related to planning for the future and certainly some of it was also to try and realize some savings in our talent-related exercise. We felt like we could assemble not just a team on the “A” game but we believe we’ve assembled from top to bottom a different NBA team that clarifies a bunch of things, that adds a great talent in Bob Myers, who I think is going to be remarkable on television with a very unique perspective. These things are never easy. It felt like we could accomplish both of the two goals I referenced by making these changes. Mike Breen is the constant on the “A” team and hands down, in my opinion, the best play-by-play guy in any sport. It was really not focused just on those two guys (Van Gundy and Mark Jackson) but trying to reinvent in many ways the totality of our NBA coverage plan. And Malika Andrews is also taking fully the reins of our NBA studio (show).
How aggressive will ESPN be regarding renewing your media rights agreement with the NBA? Burke Magnus: We’ve been real clear on this, and I think everyone in the industry knows where we stand. We have an unbelievable relationship with the NBA. (Disney CEO) Bob (Iger), (ESPN chairman) Jimmy (Pitaro), myself, all the way on down through the company, we have a ton of avid NBA fans. It’s a great game. It’s ascendent on a global level. It’s run by extremely smart people who are savvy about where we are at this point in time in the media landscape. It’s got an audience that is highly desirable in a world where live sports and the power of live sports is kind of undeniable.
The current NBA media rights deal, worth $24 billion over nine years, is set to run out after the 2024-25 season. “We have an unbelievable relationship with the NBA,” Magnus said. “… It’s a great game. It’s ascendant on a global level. It’s run by extremely smart people who are savvy about where we are at this point in time in the media landscape. It’s got an audience that is highly desirable in a world where live sports and the power of live sports is kind of undeniable. Long story short, we love it. We want very much to keep it.”
As The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov reported in May, the NBA seems likely to no longer constrain itself to mostly linear television in its national and local broadcasts, or to just ESPN, ABC and TNT. Vorkunov reported the exclusive negotiating window with incumbents Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery begins March 9, 2024, and is open for 45 days. After that, the league can test the market if there is no deal. There is an expectation that NBC Sports along with streamers Apple and Amazon will be interested in talking with the league. Magnus said the NBA Finals were a “must-have” for ESPN in any NBA deal. “I’m sure there’s little things, pieces of it, that could be changed or altered throughout the process,” Magnus said. “But we hope to come out of it with a package that looks pretty similar to what we have now. We hope that’s a relationship that goes on for many, many years.”