Tom Petrini: Spurs have 11 games on ESPN/TNT: -Mavericks -@ Suns -@ Knicks -@ Thunder* -Kings* -@ Warriors* -Lakers -Bucks -Hornets -@ Hawks -Thunder *in-season tournament pic.twitter.com/ZJ5YagxpQ6

August 18, 2023 | 2:59 am EDT Update
Bristol also asked Harden in an exclusive interview if he still has an open line of communication with the 76ers and how much patience does he need to have to let the situation play out. “I’ve been patient all summer,” said Harden, who was practicing softball at Yates High School. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.”
54 mins ago via Jason Bristol @ khou.com

Jason Bristol: EXCLUSIVE: James Harden tells me he thinks his relationship w/ 76ers is beyond repair. “I’ve been patient all summer.” Back from China, he’s in #Houston for his ‘JH-Town Weekend,’ including kids carnival & celebrity softball game for charity.

Jock Landale likely to miss World Cup

The big-man suffered a nasty left ankle turn early in the game on Thursday evening, leaving the Boomers without one of their best and most important players, creating a major hole in the frontcourt depth that was already lacking. The other way to look at this is that the Boomers’ final 12-man team has effectively just picked itself. Brian Goorjian isn’t expecting Landale to be available for this World Cup campaign, so no cut needs to be made; 13 looks to have organically turned into 12, but unfortunately under the roughest of circumstances.
54 mins ago via Olgun Uluc @ ESPN

Damian Lillard: #DonDOLLA is out now! 💿 📲 Stream on your music app of choice here: music.empi.re/dondolla Some real heavy hitters featured on this project. 🫡 to everyone that contributed to the album! @rickross @SyAriNotSorry @RexxLifeRaj @brookfielddeuce @IvoryScottIV @TobeNwigwe… pic.twitter.com/xR8mWJmU6u

