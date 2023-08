After signing the contract with the black and whites, Partizan’s new basketball player said: “I am excited about the opportunity that has come my way. I know that I am coming to a club with a rich history and a mission to win trophies. I am very happy for the opportunity to play big matches. The support of the fans that this club has is crazy and I can’t wait to play in front of them“, said Kaminsky, who also has Serbian roots on his mother’s side. “My family is still close to the Serbian community in Illinois and the Serbian National Federation in the United States, which organizes a big basketball tournament every year. I used to be involved in that too,” Kaminsky emphasized, referring to playing in Atlanta with Bogdan Bogdanovic