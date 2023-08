You’ll recall that Simmons actually did show up to Sixers training camp after staying away for less than a month in October 2021, only to cite both physical ailments and mental health concerns as his reasons for refusing to play for Philadelphia in 2021-22 until he was traded to Brooklyn. It should be noted that the strategy did not exactly work out as planned: Simmons is believed to have lost a significant amount of withheld pay after a grievance he filed against the Sixers was settled in August 2022. ESPN reported that the settlement ultimately reached on nearly $20 million in salary withheld by the Sixers included a confidentiality agreement on the exact financial terms of the agreement.