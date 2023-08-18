The College Park Skyhawks today announced Daniel Starkman as the team’s third general manager in franchise history, while Ryan Schmidt will be the team’s third head coach. Schmidt will also serve as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks under Head Coach Quin Snyder.
August 18, 2023 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Lindy Waters III re-signs with Oklahoma City
Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing guard Lindy Waters III on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters averaged 5.2 points over 41 games last season for OKC.
Most general managers try to manage the media to a degree. Myers never did and it’s informed his relative lack of acclaim. Instead, much of that acclaim flowed towards Warriors coach Steve Kerr, someone highly comfortable moving in media spaces. If you’re covering the Warriors, Steve will make you feel like a presence, and maybe even express an interest in your work. Bob will be polite, but at a remove.
It’s fairly common for a GM to have meetups with his team’s lead beat writer. I’d even say it’s standard industry practice for the nonchaotic organizations. Anthony Slater of The Athletic, perhaps the best beat writer of the social media era, didn’t get lunch dates with Bob. Even famously secretive Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti (whom Slater also covered) would do that much and more with Thunder writers. So Slater ended up, as I did, conversing far more with Kerr.
Michael Singer: Classy note arrived today from @FCHWPO @JGlushon. No media member asked for their vote to carry enormous weight re. All-NBA. Cool of him to acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/0FOVCWmnvC
Sixersdaily: Paul Reed, De’Anthony Melton, Jaden Springer, and Ricky Council IV at Rico Hines Summer Runs 🏀 (via CassyAthenaPhoto/IG)
August 18, 2023 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
Sixers front office 'fully aligned' on stance for a James Harden trade
The Sixers, league sources say, remain resistant to trading Harden unless the deal maintains or enhances the team’s ability to win Philadelphia’s first championship since 1983. Sixers ownership and the front office have been described as “fully aligned” on that stance.
You’ll recall that Simmons actually did show up to Sixers training camp after staying away for less than a month in October 2021, only to cite both physical ailments and mental health concerns as his reasons for refusing to play for Philadelphia in 2021-22 until he was traded to Brooklyn. It should be noted that the strategy did not exactly work out as planned: Simmons is believed to have lost a significant amount of withheld pay after a grievance he filed against the Sixers was settled in August 2022. ESPN reported that the settlement ultimately reached on nearly $20 million in salary withheld by the Sixers included a confidentiality agreement on the exact financial terms of the agreement.