With that being said, Hawks star Trae Young believes th…

6 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
With that being said, Hawks star Trae Young believes the Sixth Man of the Year Award — which goes to the best-performing player off the bench — should be named after Lou Will, who thrived in that role and earned the trophy three times during his 17-year career. When we talked to the 6th man himself at LAX this week, he made it clear he wouldn’t decline … but also gave a few suggestions of his own. “That would be an honor,” the 36-year-old said.

August 20, 2023 | 3:02 pm EDT Update
August 20, 2023 | 2:13 pm EDT Update

Anthony Edwards sparks Team USA's comeback against Germany

Kristian Winfield: FINAL SCORE: #TeamUSA 99, #Germany 91 Anthony Edwards leads the way with 34 points on 11/21 FG. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves score 16 apiece off the bench. Mikal Bridges hits a huge go-ahead 3 late in the fourth quarter. Germany uses size advantage but comes up short.
4 hours ago via Krisplashed

Kristian Winfield: Anthony Edwards hits a huge free throw, shushes the crowd, then hits a dagger on a turnaround fadeaway shot before talking more trash after a Germany timeout. The #Timberwolves star has 34 points, and #TeamUSA took over on a 18-0 run in the fourth quarter.

4 hours ago via Krisplashed

