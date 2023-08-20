With that being said, Hawks star Trae Young believes the Sixth Man of the Year Award — which goes to the best-performing player off the bench — should be named after Lou Will, who thrived in that role and earned the trophy three times during his 17-year career. When we talked to the 6th man himself at LAX this week, he made it clear he wouldn’t decline … but also gave a few suggestions of his own. “That would be an honor,” the 36-year-old said.
August 20, 2023 | 3:02 pm EDT Update
Dario Saric leads Croatia to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Led by Dario Saric’s strong performance, Croatia defeated Turkey 84-71 in the 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, with the Golden State Warriors forward recording a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Mario Hezonja followed Šarić with 16 points, Jaleen Smith added 14, while Goran Filipovic scored 10 for the winning side. LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac almost had a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds, as Croatia secured a place in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Cameroon also punched their ticket thanks to an 80-74 win over Senegal in the Pre-Qualifying Tournament held in Nigeria.
Brian Lewis: Rookie Dariq Whitehead on his rehab: “Rehab’s going great. Foot’s feeling good. Not trying to give it a definite timetable right now, just trying to take it day by day. But everything’s feeling good and just looking forward to approaching the season, getting back to 100%.” #nets
On July 8, professional basketball player Jeremy Lin and actor Simu Liu hosted the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic at the Goldring Centre. The event centered around a basketball game between various Asian celebrities that aimed to raise funds for the CCYAA and the Jeremy Lin Foundation.
August 20, 2023 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
Anthony Edwards sparks Team USA's comeback against Germany
Kristian Winfield: FINAL SCORE: #TeamUSA 99, #Germany 91 Anthony Edwards leads the way with 34 points on 11/21 FG. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves score 16 apiece off the bench. Mikal Bridges hits a huge go-ahead 3 late in the fourth quarter. Germany uses size advantage but comes up short.
Kristian Winfield: Anthony Edwards hits a huge free throw, shushes the crowd, then hits a dagger on a turnaround fadeaway shot before talking more trash after a Germany timeout. The #Timberwolves star has 34 points, and #TeamUSA took over on a 18-0 run in the fourth quarter.