With that being said, Hawks star Trae Young believes the Sixth Man of the Year Award — which goes to the best-performing player off the bench — should be named after Lou Will, who thrived in that role and earned the trophy three times during his 17-year career. When we talked to the 6th man himself at LAX this week, he made it clear he wouldn’t decline … but also gave a few suggestions of his own. “That would be an honor,” the 36-year-old said