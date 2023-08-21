All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah The Serbian National Team concluded their preparations … shares share tweet pin sms send email 15 hours ago – via EuroHoops.net The Serbian National Team concluded their preparations for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup with an 89-85 victory over Brazil in Shenzhen, despite the absence of captain Bogdan Bogdanovic and starting center Nikola Milutinov. Brazil, FIBA, Nikola Milutinov, Serbia, World Cup, Uncategorized Brazil, FIBA, Nikola Milutinov, Serbia, World Cup, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email