NBA Central: Austin Rivers getting buckets vs Jalen Green, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. 🔥 (@ThroughTheLens) pic.twitter.com/aNS9s3HQxT
August 21, 2023 | 9:21 pm EDT Update
Kevin Garnett: 'Anthony Edwards about to be in the conversation for the top dog'
Kevin Garnett: Let me clarify what I said yesterday for the ones that didn’t hear me. @theantedwards_ about to be in that conversation for the top dog! He looking DIFFERENT, am I trippin?
James Ham: According to a league source, the Skal Labissiere move is for the Stockton Kings. Details still being worked out, but there is hope he is joining the team on an Exhibit 10 after a trade with Mexico City (G League) is finalized. @ShamsCharania first with the news.
Clutch Points: These fans saw Michael Jordan in Italy and started making goat noises at him 🤣🐐 (via baby_giallux/TT) pic.twitter.com/MyRFSQAIl8
August 21, 2023 | 7:52 pm EDT Update
Skal Labissiere returns to Sacramento on one-year deal
Shams Charania: Skal Labissiere has agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Labissiere returns to franchise that selected him in first round in 2016 and where he played for 3 years.
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors’ statement on the reported Knicks’ lawsuit, which alleges that a former NYK employee illegally took proprietary files with him to his new position in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/Pwqg2XPRV6
The lawsuit, which the Knicks filed Monday, names 14 defendants: the Raptors, as well as MLSE; new Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković; Raptors player development coach Noah Lewis; 10 unnamed John Does; and the aforementioned former Knicks employee, Ikechukwu Azotam, who the lawsuit says took a job with Toronto this month. The Knicks allege that not only did Rajaković know about what was occurring but that he “recruited and used” the then-Knicks employee to help him build out the operations for his coaching staff.