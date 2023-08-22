Kevin Chouinard: Scottie Parker returns as Hawks trainer; Hawks added a number of personnel to their performance team.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 22, 2023 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Mavericks to waive JaVale McGee
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league’s Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee’s contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Markieff Morris will re-sign with Dallas
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week.
Mac McClung signs with Orlando
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Mac McClung – the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion – has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Jason Bedee: NEWS: Free agent guard Mac McClung — the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion — has agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando #Magic, league sources told the @orlandosentinel . @ShamsCharania on it first.
Nia Long is seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, nearly one year since the coach’s affair with a co-worker went public, according to court documents obtained by The Times. The “Friday” and “You People” actor claimed that the NBA coach has “failed to support” their child and requested that he pay for attorney and legal fees, according to the petition, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 14.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that A.J. Hammons’ home in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road will be up for sale later this year. Hammons, a 7-foot former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who spent 4 years at Purdue before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, has faced criticism from neighbors in the Geist area for hosting loud, raucous and sometimes violent parties at the Fall Creek home.