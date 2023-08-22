Kevin Chouinard: Scottie Parker returns as Hawks traine…

28 mins ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Scottie Parker returns as Hawks trainer; Hawks added a number of personnel to their performance team.

August 22, 2023 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Nia Long is seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, nearly one year since the coach’s affair with a co-worker went public, according to court documents obtained by The Times. The “Friday” and “You People” actor claimed that the NBA coach has “failed to support” their child and requested that he pay for attorney and legal fees, according to the petition, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 14.
28 mins ago via Jonah Valdez @ Los Angeles Times

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that A.J. Hammons’ home in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road will be up for sale later this year. Hammons, a 7-foot former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who spent 4 years at Purdue before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, has faced criticism from neighbors in the Geist area for hosting loud, raucous and sometimes violent parties at the Fall Creek home.
28 mins ago via Joe Schroeder @ FOX 59

