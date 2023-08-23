Clutch Points: “I told him everything I hated about him… He called me at 12:04 and was like, ‘Well that’s how we do business, see you back in Atlanta next week.'” Jeff Teague on former Hawks GM Danny Ferry matching his Bucks offer sheet 😂 (via @wellssssssssss) pic.twitter.com/gSkxDmFUol
August 22, 2023 | 9:23 pm EDT Update
Louis King will workout for Celtics
Michael Scotto: Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week, league sources told @hoopshype. King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics interested in TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens
The Athletic: The Celtics are meeting with forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens for a potential roster spot, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/nIImbrkiLs
Clutch Points: “No one wanted to come be the savior of the New York Knicks. So now that they have talent, they built within, they’ve got core pieces… I think Joel Embiid and another superstar will end up in New York.” —Richard Jefferson (via @RoadTrippinPod) pic.twitter.com/A8ZSsStbTW
Clutch Points: Cavs guard Darius Garland in the gym with Hornets rookie Brandon Miller 💪 (via jmrbasketball/IG) pic.twitter.com/VuOVT7a2ex
August 22, 2023 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
NBPA files grievance against NBA for $100K fine on James Harden
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was a guest on The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, hosted by NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, and he said while he initially thought Herro was better, he came around on Poole as his teammate on the Golden State Warriors. “Honestly, I didn’t see that,” Russell told his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. “I didn’t know he was going to be as nice as he was. I remember it was him and Tyler Herro and we were all talking, and I was like, ‘I think Tyler might be better than him.’ And [Draymond Green] was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know JP got some s**t.’”