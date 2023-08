Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Pacers star shared a story about Edwards’ hilarious reaction to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s decision to pull up from beyond center court during the dying moments of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. “Remember Dame and Donovan just kept shooting from half court [back in the All-Star game]? Me and Ant [were] sitting on the bench […] but Dame pulled up from probably three steps behind the logo. Ant looked at me, ‘He shot that b**ch from Yucatan’. I said, ‘Yucatan? What did you just say?’ He’s like, ‘Yucatan’. I said, ‘Is that a real place?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, that’s how far that b**ch was,’” Haliburton recalled, much to the laughter of Paul George and everybody else on the podcast crew