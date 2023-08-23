Clutch Points: Nikola Vucevic’s best active European starting 5: PG: Luka Doncic SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic SF: Lauri Markkanen PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Nikola Jokic Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/9CNJ8Ha8BH
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 23, 2023 | 4:01 am EDT Update
Steve Kerr buys stake in Spanish soccer team
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has become a shareholder in Real Mallorca, the LaLiga club said Tuesday. Mallorca reorganised its ownership structure last month, with president Andy Kohlberg becoming majority shareholder after acquiring the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.
The island club have just begun their third consecutive season in Spain’s top flight — with a draw and a loss so far in 2023-24 — and exceeded expectations with a ninth-place finish last season. “Andy Kohlberg and I have been friends for many years,” Kerr said. “We were together this summer. He told me there was a shift in the ownership group and he offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. “I was so excited, having been in Mallorca last summer watching a game, following the team and becoming a fan. It was a really exciting opportunity and I jumped at it.”
Wolves not interested in Karl-Anthony Towns
Aaron J. Fentress: The Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in KAT and Damian Lillard has no interest in playing in Minnesota. So, this is a no.
Reaves has become close with Bridges and Johnson, two other glue-guys who were used to sacrificing for their teams before showing they could thrive in much larger roles after last season’s trade deadline. Each lacks the typical star pedigree that comes with most Team USA mainstays, having spent multiple seasons in college rather than entering the draft early.
Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Pacers star shared a story about Edwards’ hilarious reaction to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s decision to pull up from beyond center court during the dying moments of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. “Remember Dame and Donovan just kept shooting from half court [back in the All-Star game]? Me and Ant [were] sitting on the bench […] but Dame pulled up from probably three steps behind the logo. Ant looked at me, ‘He shot that b**ch from Yucatan’. I said, ‘Yucatan? What did you just say?’ He’s like, ‘Yucatan’. I said, ‘Is that a real place?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, that’s how far that b**ch was,’” Haliburton recalled, much to the laughter of Paul George and everybody else on the podcast crew.
Nevertheless, as Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George recalled, this was not the only instance during the All-Star Game where Edwards managed to tickle everybody’s funny bone. “Do you remember when coach [Michael] Malone was drawing up the first play? Funniest s**t. Bron, Ant Edwards, I know them two was in the game. He drawin’ up a play and it was for Ant to throw a lob. Ant was like, ‘Nah coach, nah, nah, nah. I’mma keep it 100. That b**ch gonna go over the backboard. I don’t throw lobs,” George recounted to even more laughter from everybody on the podcast.
Olgun Uluc: The final 12-man Australian Boomers team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup has just officially been finalised. Xavier Cooks Dyson Daniels Danté Exum Josh Giddey Chris Goulding Josh Green Joe Ingles Nick Kay Patty Mills Duop Reath Matisse Thybulle Jack White