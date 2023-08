In front of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador Dirk Nowitzki and 21.214 fans in the emphatic scenario of the Philippine Arena, the Italian national team got its first victory of the competition against Angola, winning 81-67. Simone Fontecchio was Italy’s top scorer with 19 points, followed by Tonut’s 18. “I was completely under stress, I have to apologize to my players. I have trust in my players. Tonight was a tough night for them but in two days will come back stronger. Both teams struggled from deep, we have great shooters. I was tense and nervous, I transmitted some of it to my guys. Normal that we could have ended up playing like this”, Gianmarco Pozzecco said about the game in the press conference.