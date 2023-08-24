“I play the same way here and there, now with maybe more minutes. In Atlanta, I have a similar role, my teammates look for me, and the defense is more focused and we use that. Here they are a little different and then the game adapts more”, said Bogdan Bogdanovic.
August 25, 2023 | 7:56 am EDT Update
Patrick Mills, Australia dominate Finland 98-72
The long-awaited 2023 FIBA World Cup began, and what was supposed to be one of the most exciting games at the start, Australia made it a pretty one-sided affair, crushing Finland 98-72 on the opening day of the competition in Okinawa. Patrick Mills was the top scorer for the winning side with 25 points, while Josh Giddey flirted with a triple-double, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Joe Ingles added 13 and Dante Exum 10 points. For the losing side, as expected, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 19 points, while Sasu Salin added 13.
In front of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador Dirk Nowitzki and 21.214 fans in the emphatic scenario of the Philippine Arena, the Italian national team got its first victory of the competition against Angola, winning 81-67. Simone Fontecchio was Italy’s top scorer with 19 points, followed by Tonut’s 18. “I was completely under stress, I have to apologize to my players. I have trust in my players. Tonight was a tough night for them but in two days will come back stronger. Both teams struggled from deep, we have great shooters. I was tense and nervous, I transmitted some of it to my guys. Normal that we could have ended up playing like this”, Gianmarco Pozzecco said about the game in the press conference.
Enjoying a comfortable lead for large chunks of the second half, Montenegro went on to defeat Mexico, 91-71, in Mall of Asia Arena Friday. Nikola Vucevic poured in 15 of his 27 points in the first half to set the national team of his country in the driver’s seat. The nine-point individual showing in the fourth quarter sealed the deal. His efforts added ten rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal over 30 minutes in the opener of Group D of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Latvia started their maiden World Cup campaign in impressive fashion by defeating Lebanon 109-70 to kick off the action in Group H. Turning point: Latvia relied on their three-point shot early and it paid off, as they knocked down 11 three-pointers in the first half to open up a 25-point lead at halftime – using an early 15-0 burst to take control. Dairis and Davis Bertans combined to make six of those threes to help give Latvia a big cushion and put the game out of reach after 20 minutes.
