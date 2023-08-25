Charles Barkley: “The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron.
And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports. To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.”