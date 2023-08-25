Nick DePaula: Indigenous Australian Patty Mills is wearing UA sneakers at the FIBA World Cup inspired by “the resilience of the green turtle” and his family heritage. “My totem has become a symbol of protection and strength to help me navigate through my basketball journey,” said Mills.
August 25, 2023 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
James family 'confident' Bronny James will return to basketball in the very near future
Jeff Borzello: The “probable cause” of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest was an “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect,” per a James Family spokesperson. They remain confident Bronny can return to basketball in the “very near future.” Full statement:
Rochester native and current NBA player for the Miami Heat, Thomas Bryant held a weeklong basketball camp at the YMCA of Greater Rochester. The camp was available for kids 3rd through 12th grade. Earlier this summer, Bryant won a NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets.
Long before the Rochester native became a NBA champ, he was just a kid from Rochester playing ball at his local YMCA. “We used to spend four, five, six hours in here a day,” said Bryant. “I remember my Mom used to work so much I was either home with friends or here.” Bryant used to be that kid in awe of the local pro athletes. “Like the Harlem Globetrotters,” said Bryant. “I remember I tortured my Mom to just stay there and get an autograph from at least half of the team.”
Standing under the rim and asking for the ball while LeBron James is about to break the all-time scoring record is the funniest of them all. “I was just running the play,” said Bryant. “That’s the crazy thing about it people don’t understand it that was the play to run. I saw all the cameras come out and I was like, ‘Why are all the cameras out?’ As soon as he made the shot I was like ‘Oh Yeah!’”.
Nick DePaula: NBA champ Aaron Gordon has launched his AG4 signature shoe today, his 4th signature model with 361. The “Someday” launch color is inspired by a childhood note written by @Double0AG. Available exclusively in the US on @KicksCrew: kickscrew.sjv.io/Nk4rJO
August 25, 2023 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
Charles Barkley: LeBron James’ story is the greatest in sports
It took us to the end of the podcast to get to LeBron, but Barkley offered a powerful message about the Lakers star, calling LeBron’s story the greatest in sports history. “I don’t get caught up in the silliness of who’s greater, LeBron or Michael or blah, blah, blah. I just think that that’s just easy pickins for guys,” Barkley said on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. “First of all, I think LeBron is a really nice man. I think he’s a really nice man and he’s a really good dude, but I’ll say this: I think his story, it’s the greatest story in sports history. People forget, Kobe Bryant wasn’t very good coming into the NBA. People forget that. And he’s one of the greatest ever, you know. Kevin Garnett struggled.
Charles Barkley: “The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron. And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports. To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.”