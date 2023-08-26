During his senior national team career with Serbia, Bog…

33 mins ago via EuroHoops.net
During his senior national team career with Serbia, Bogdan Bogdanovic managed to get three silver medals, at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, at EuroBasket 2017, and at the Olympic Games of Rio 2016. Setting the bar higher, he may want to come back from Manila with gold on his neck. For the moment, however, he admitted two main goals of him: “To qualify for the Olympic Games and to win a medal”.

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 26, 2023 | 10:42 am EDT Update

Paolo Banchero leads Team USA's comeback win against New Zealand

New Zealand started the game leading 14-4 over the USA. However, the final score settled at 99-72 in favor of the initial favorites to win, not just this contest but the 2023 FIBA World Cup in general. Team USA took over and never looked back on Saturday. Paolo Banchero was the top scorer for the winning side with 21 points behind 8/10 field goals.
33 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

August 26, 2023 | 10:02 am EDT Update
Home