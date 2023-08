During his senior national team career with Serbia, Bogdan Bogdanovic managed to get three silver medals, at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, at EuroBasket 2017, and at the Olympic Games of Rio 2016. Setting the bar higher, he may want to come back from Manila with gold on his neck. For the moment, however, he admitted two main goals of him: “To qualify for the Olympic Games and to win a medal”