During his senior national team career with Serbia, Bogdan Bogdanovic managed to get three silver medals, at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, at EuroBasket 2017, and at the Olympic Games of Rio 2016. Setting the bar higher, he may want to come back from Manila with gold on his neck. For the moment, however, he admitted two main goals of him: “To qualify for the Olympic Games and to win a medal”.
August 26, 2023 | 10:42 am EDT Update
Paolo Banchero leads Team USA's comeback win against New Zealand
New Zealand started the game leading 14-4 over the USA. However, the final score settled at 99-72 in favor of the initial favorites to win, not just this contest but the 2023 FIBA World Cup in general. Team USA took over and never looked back on Saturday. Paolo Banchero was the top scorer for the winning side with 21 points behind 8/10 field goals.
Anthony Edwards added 14 and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds. Austin Reaves – who proved to be the fan favorite of Manila fans – and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points each.
After what ended up being the best 2023 FIBA World Cup game so far between South Sudan and Puerto Rico, full of tension until the very last minute, Serbia had no problems against China in the second Smart Araneta Coliseum game of the day, rolling to the win, 105-63. Bogdan Bogdanovic led his team providing 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Talking about China, there couldn’t have been the darkest way for Li Kaier – the Chinese name of Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson – to officially debut with China. The naturalized player didn’t score from the field after shooting 0/9.
Raul Neto suffers torn patellar tendon in right knee
Alessandro Luigi Maggi: Raul Neto has suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. The duration of Neto’s absence from the court is still undetermined. #FIBAWC2023
August 26, 2023 | 10:02 am EDT Update
Brandon Ingram signs sneaker deal with Jordan Brand
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Pelicans & Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️ “Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” said @B_Ingram13. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court.”