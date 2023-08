Coming off the bench to spend 18:54 minutes on the court, Paolo Banchero ended the game as the highest-scorer of the American side with 21 points, shooting 6/8 from two, 2/2 from beyond the arc, and 3/5 free throws. “It feels awesome, the energy is crazy. From the hotel lobby to this awesome arena, it’s a great environment”, he said after the game in the mixed zone. “Coming off the bench, me and some other guys we want to be live and be ready to go as soon as we check in. We want to have a lot of energy and push the pace and we were able to do that today after a flush start”, the Orlando Magic talent also added.