After what ended up being the best 2023 FIBA World Cup game so far between South Sudan and Puerto Rico, full of tension until the very last minute, Serbia had no problems against China in the second Smart Araneta Coliseum game of the day, rolling to the win, 105-63. Bogdan Bogdanovic led his team providing 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 26, 2023 | 12:41 pm EDT Update
Hornets, PJ Washington agree to three-year, $48-million deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent F PJ Washington has agreed on a new three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, @LiftSportsMngmt agent Kevin Bradbury and Washington Sports Group’s Paul Washington Sr. tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tNoEfhPkeZ
Rod Boone: PJ Washington and #Hornets have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $48 million, his agents Paul Washington Sr. of Washington Sports Group and Kevin Bradbury of Lift Sports Agency told @theobserver. No options, I’m told. Move keeps one of core pieces around LaMelo in place.
The agreement avoids a second Hornets forward signing a qualifying offer and becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2025 — something forward Miles Bridges did in July. Washington averaged career-highs in points (15.7) and three-pointers (2.0) per game last season. He was the first Hornets player in history to average two three-pointers and a block in the 2022-2023 season, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Coming off the bench to spend 18:54 minutes on the court, Paolo Banchero ended the game as the highest-scorer of the American side with 21 points, shooting 6/8 from two, 2/2 from beyond the arc, and 3/5 free throws. “It feels awesome, the energy is crazy. From the hotel lobby to this awesome arena, it’s a great environment”, he said after the game in the mixed zone. “Coming off the bench, me and some other guys we want to be live and be ready to go as soon as we check in. We want to have a lot of energy and push the pace and we were able to do that today after a flush start”, the Orlando Magic talent also added.
Christos Tsaltas: After the winning #FIBAWC premiere, asked Bobby Portis about the spacing in the FIBA game and what he wants to improve on his game. “I’m trying to get better on a daily basis. One thing I can really improve on is bringing energy to the court and being a leader on myself” #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/g5HaM8TO9c
Matt Williams: Luka Doncic had 37 points today against Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup. That is the most points in a FIBA World Cup game since Yanick Moreira for Angola in 2014 vs Australia (had 38). Doncic shot 9-10 in the paint as well.
Besides debuting in the World Cup, Doncic finally returned to action on Saturday in Japan. He last played in early April, since the Dallas Mavericks missed the cut for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. “There is no difference,” he replied on the premature conclusion of the NBA campaign possibly adding more focus to international duties, “Every time I can play for the national team, I will play. Representing your country, you are always motivated, no matter what happens in the season. Obviously, it was disappointing that we could not make the Playoffs, but playing for your country is special. It is from the heart. And representing your country, it is amazing.”
Doncic, 24, led the national team of his country to the win against Venezuela on Gameday 1 of Group F. Up next is Georgia on Monday. Wrapping up the first round, his side will face Cape Verde, headed by his former Real Madrid teammate Walter Tavares. “We spent a lot of time together when I was in Madrid. Great guy and amazing player,” he referred to Tavares in the postgame press conference following his 37-point effort against Venezuela Saturday, “I think he is the most impactful player in EuroLeague.”