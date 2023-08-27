Despite trailing in the first quarter off to a powerful start from the hosts in front of the Smart Araneta Coliseum firing crowd, Angola came back and beat the Philippines 80-70. Making some damage to Italy’s frontcourt, Bruno Fernando had a great showing against the Philippines as well, ending with 12 points and 5 rebounds.
August 27, 2023 | 12:35 pm EDT Update
Nicolas Batum: 'I screwed up my last World Cup and it really pisses me off'
Nicolas Batum: “It was my last World Cup, I missed summers but I did everything for this jersey. When we deprive ourselves of certain guys… We’ve been together, we’ve been putting something in place for years… The players, we screwed up, but it takes a lot of people to question themselves. I have one year left in the France team. We need everyone in Paris, the best conditions, everyone. I don’t give a damn about politics, we need the best team in France possible. I screwed up my last World Cup and it really pisses me off.”
Nicolas Batum (after elimination of the French team in the first round of the World Cup, at the microphone of beIN Sports): “It’s a big disappointment, that’s for sure, we broke down mentally, physically, they were very strong, we weren’t together. We cannot take them away. This match characterizes what has happened for five or six weeks. We are a very good team, we have shown that for several years. Everyone must question themselves after what happened this summer: coaches, players, Federation, up there. That we deprive ourselves of certain players (Thomas Heurtel, leader with 99 caps and four international medals, has been suspended from the French team for a year and his signing in Russia), that we lose players because of certain conditions. Everyone needs to be committed.”
This win was particularly significant as it marked their first victory over Italy, having previously suffered a defeat in their sole prior encounter – a 79-59 loss during the Semi-Finals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament Belgrade 2020. “It was a good second half for us,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “Just being disciplined and finding ways to keep our World Cup lives going. Super nice way to get a win. I’m super happy for us, man. “It was amazing. I mean it’s huge. We came in and won. Our country has been yearning for these moments, and I’m glad we’re able to give it. Next up is Angola so we gotta do it again. We have to keep fighting and keep playing like this.”
Italy managed to narrow the margin to just 3 points with 17 seconds left, but Lestor Quinones’ two successful free throws sealed the Dominican Republic’s win. “We started the game well and we were controlling it,” Luigi Datome said. “They started creating good shots and were good enough to make a lot of them. Vice versa, we created good shots but could not make them. Our percentages were not very good for us. “For a team like us, if you don’t shoot well from three you have to be almost perfect in all the other aspects of the game. We were close, because we controlled the boards and shot well from two and not too many turnovers. Congrats to them. For us, nothing. Be ready for the next one. Of course it will be very important.”
August 27, 2023 | 11:55 am EDT Update
Rudy Gobert, France eliminated from World Cup after losing to Latvia 86-88
Christos Tsaltas: BOOM! France – Latvia 86-88. Latvia remains unbeaten (2-0). Just imagine how far they could go if Kristaps Porzingis was available. The Luca Banchi effect! #Latvia #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/7XTK7uOQR3
Tim Reynolds: France has been eliminated from contention at the Basketball World Cup. They lost to Latvia tonight and cannot reach the second round. An absolutely stunning development for the Olympic silver medalists.
Tim Bontemps: Latvia – with an injured Kristaps Porzingis watching – stuns France in the FIBA World Cup, and the reigning Olympic silver medalists are eliminated from advancing two games into the tournament. What a disappointment for France, and an incredible result for the Latvians.