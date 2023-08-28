Mike Curtis: The Motor City Cruise, the #Pistons’ G League affiliate, has hired Jamelle McMillan to become its new head coach. McMillian, the son of longtime NBA coach Nate McMillan, brings 11 years of experience as an NBA assistant to Detroit.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 28, 2023 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Despite trade request, Damian Lillard still supported by majority of Portland fans
In The Athletic’s survey of Trail Blazers fans, more than 1,600 subscribers were aligned on several key topics: Lillard’s trade request to Miami hasn’t damaged his reputation, but most side with Cronin’s tact of seeking a trade in the best interests of the Blazers, not Lillard. Also, there was overwhelming agreement that Cronin made the right call in determining Scoot Henderson’s talent was too special to trade on draft night.
Fans still love Lillard (see question Nos. 2 and 3), but just 13.5 percent believe he should be able to dictate where he is traded. Lillard’s representation has indicated he wants only to be traded to Miami, but Cronin has stated that he will seek the best offer, a tactic with which more than 80 percent of Portland fans agree.
Nearly two-thirds of the responses said Lillard’s trade request did not change their opinion of him, which speaks to how deeply the star resonated with the fan base during his 11 seasons in Portland. However, he did not escape this saga unscathed as 31.5 percent said they like him less after the trade request, and four percent said they are no longer a fan.
Nearly 82 percent endorsed Cronin selecting Henderson with the third pick instead of trading it in a win-now move. Of course, it’s hard to vote wholeheartedly when you don’t know what offers Cronin turned down, but the question was designed to see how fans regard the upside of having Henderson over the desire to make one final run with Lillard.
Paul Garcia: Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 21 pts (leading scorer for Georgia), 7 REB, and 1 ast in 33 mins during Georgia’s loss to Slovenia. Mamu came off bench in 1st half, started 2nd half Logged some possessions guarding Luka
Clutch Points: “You putting him amongst the young stars he’s gonna be competing with for the next 10-15 years. Now he’s becoming the alpha of them… I saw the star potential in him.” Paul George with nothing but love for Anthony Edwards 🤩 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/lVYz3McApA
Clutch Points: J.R. Smith pulled up and hit the links at Grant Williams’ inaugural golf tournament in Charlotte 🙌⛳️ (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/AlgcivglQq
Sirius XM NBA: “The NBA is the best basketball in our era, our country, in any other country” Contrary to Noah Lyles, @MitchRichmond23 doesn’t have an issue with using “World Champions” in the NBA @TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/XnwXCuVgbG