John Salley on Dwight Howard: “He’s the best thing EVER to come out of Atlanta. I love that cat. He was so smart about what he did in Taiwan. This is what’s funny: China is very, very, VERY important to the NBA and for him to play in Taiwan while they’re having their little spiff going on is simple. But I really think that Dwight improved his understanding of this world by going over and playing in another place. He embraced it and was showing his charismatic way of being, I think it was a really good move on his part.” John Salley on if Dwight Howard is a Hall of Famer: ”[laughing] Well… I’m in the Hall of Fame four times! That’s my final answer! [laughing]”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 30, 2023 | 2:01 pm EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in Los Angeles golf club co-founded by Tiger Woods
Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club set to play the TGL golf league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded. The NBA star’s investment in LAGC was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex — who all play professional basketball. LAGC’s star-studded ownership group includes tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. TGL expects to begin play in January 2024 out of its high-tech Florida golf facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College. “We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” Giannis said. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.”
TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL, has thus far announced Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston as three of its six inaugural teams. The Atlanta club is owned by Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank, while Boston Red Sox and Liverpool parent company Fenway Sports Group own TGL’s Boston team.
Mark Cuban: Mavericks did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton on draft night
Clutch Points: Mark Cuban: “We did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton… Rick [Carlisle] was our coach at the time. He goes to Indiana, what’s the first deal he does?” Pat Beverley: “Him and Luka together would’ve been different!” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/iryXyvPDhz
August 30, 2023 | 12:35 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: “I feel like it’s kind of well deserved. I feel like my whole life, I’ve worked for this. I’ve never taken shortcuts, it’s always been the hard path.” Austin Reaves on getting a max contract from the Lakers & a signature shoe deal (via @nicoleganglani) pic.twitter.com/uLbqFunGs4
Clutch Points: “The best player on the Team USA team is clearly Anthony Edwards. He’s going to the Olympics too… I’ve been hearing all this sh*t about ‘B-Team’… This is a pure indication of how much talent [the USA] has.” — Theo Pinson (via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/94pxO0hJ6N