Clutch Points: Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-…

6 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp
Clutch Points: Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-83 #FIBAWC matchup win 😤 Nikola Jovic: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9-of-9 FG, 5-of-5 3PT Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 8-of-13 FG, 6-of-9 3PT Nikola Milutinov: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-10 FG pic.twitter.com/jIFvaI5Loc

August 30, 2023 | 2:01 pm EDT Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in Los Angeles golf club co-founded by Tiger Woods

Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club set to play the TGL golf league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded. The NBA star’s investment in LAGC was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex — who all play professional basketball. LAGC’s star-studded ownership group includes tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. TGL expects to begin play in January 2024 out of its high-tech Florida golf facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College. “We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” Giannis said. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.”
60 mins ago via Andrew Cohen @ Front Office Sports

Mark Cuban: Mavericks did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton on draft night

Clutch Points: Mark Cuban: “We did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton… Rick [Carlisle] was our coach at the time. He goes to Indiana, what’s the first deal he does?” Pat Beverley: “Him and Luka together would’ve been different!” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/iryXyvPDhz
60 mins ago via ClutchPointsApp

60 mins ago via MarcJSpears

August 30, 2023 | 12:35 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: “I feel like it’s kind of well deserved. I feel like my whole life, I’ve worked for this. I’ve never taken shortcuts, it’s always been the hard path.” Austin Reaves on getting a max contract from the Lakers & a signature shoe deal (via @nicoleganglani) pic.twitter.com/uLbqFunGs4

2 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

2 hours ago via BasketNews_com

Clutch Points: “The best player on the Team USA team is clearly Anthony Edwards. He’s going to the Olympics too… I’ve been hearing all this sh*t about ‘B-Team’… This is a pure indication of how much talent [the USA] has.” — Theo Pinson (via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/94pxO0hJ6N

2 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

