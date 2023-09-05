Aleksa Avramovic: "Of course, this win is dedicated to Borisa Simanic. Every game that we play after his surgery is for him. He is an extremely good person and player. This is for him". #FIBAWC #WinForSrbija 🇷🇸

🎥 @SdnaGr pic.twitter.com/IzMPYgh4BF

— George Zakkas (@ZakkasGeorge) September 5, 2023