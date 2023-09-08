Donatas Urbonas: 11th game with 20+ points for Bogdan B…

2 days ago via Urbodo

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 10, 2023 | 2:18 pm EDT Update

Blazers add George Conditt to training camp roster

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.
2 hours ago via wojespn

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Franz Wagner on winning World Cup with his brother Moritz: It's so surreal, it doesn't make sense

2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

“It’s been a long wait”, Dennis Schroder admitted after winning the final and being named FIBA World Cup MVP. “I have been here for 10 years and to be here now, after last year’s bronze medal. It’s an unbelievable group. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, the best to be successful, being 8-0. In a group where we had big-time teams getting to the next stage playing Georgia and Slovenia, it was unbelievable and stayed perfect until the end. That’s a blessing. The people in the locker rooms, my family, my kids, my wife”.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Asked iif Dirk Nowitzki was his idol growing up, Schroder was totally sincere: “I would lie if I say growing up I was looking up to him. I was watching players like Mike Conley, Tony Parker and Chris Paul. But when I went to the NBA and had a workout in Dallas, he met me and said to me “Take my number, text me, call me”. Since then we have had a great relationship, nothing but love for him”.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , ,

September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
Home