2 days ago via EuroHoops.net
Asked about Nikola Jokic, who after winning the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets couldn’t help the Serbian national team this summer, Bogdanovic said: “Nikola Jokic texts us after every game“.

September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update

33 mins ago via BasketNews_com

Clutch Points: “Heavy, heavy and shiny!” Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder love that gold medal feeling 🥇😅 (via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/21IhVUU63Z

33 mins ago via ClutchPointsApp

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic tournament and was a true leader of the Canadian team. He believes the experience at the World Cup will benefit him in the upcoming NBA season. “I think this whole tournament will help me be ready for the next season. I’ll be in shape, I’ve played basketball, so it won’t be as much of an adjustment next season,” Shai said after the win over the USA.
33 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

September 10, 2023 | 10:57 am EDT Update
