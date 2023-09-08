Asked about Nikola Jokic, who after winning the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets couldn’t help the Serbian national team this summer, Bogdanovic said: “Nikola Jokic texts us after every game“.
September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
Nets Daily: From The Athletic: Bridges, one of the most consistent USA players this summer, said he would accept (Olympic) invitation instantly if he were to be asked. “Even though the outcome is not what we wanted, I wouldn’t trade these six weeks, seven weeks away for nothing,” he said.
BasketNews: 🇷🇸 Nikola Milutinov took responsibility after losing the World Cup final & mentioned how proud he is of this group of players 🗣️ #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/4G2YoqpiXl
Clutch Points: “Heavy, heavy and shiny!” Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder love that gold medal feeling 🥇😅 (via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/21IhVUU63Z
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic tournament and was a true leader of the Canadian team. He believes the experience at the World Cup will benefit him in the upcoming NBA season. “I think this whole tournament will help me be ready for the next season. I’ll be in shape, I’ve played basketball, so it won’t be as much of an adjustment next season,” Shai said after the win over the USA.
September 10, 2023 | 10:57 am EDT Update
Germany wins World Cup for the first time
Clutch Points: Team Germany defeats Serbia 83-77 to win their first FIBA World Cup 🏆🔥 Dennis Schroder: 28 points, 2 assists, 9-of-17 FG Franz Wagner: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 10-of-11 FT pic.twitter.com/SVosT1Wtx7
Marc Stein: Germany holds off Serbia, goes undefeated and wins the @FIBAWC for the first time with a true team approach. Canada beats the United States for the bronze to cap the Summer of Dillon Brooks, who had 39 points in the third-place game. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com