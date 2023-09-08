Bogdan Bogdanovic: “I’m really happy and grateful, and also happy for this team. I know how much effort we put in since day one; the coach was really hard on us, it was tough for me too. Being out of the national team for a couple of years, I forgot how it is. That struggle. In the NBA you have a guy to bring you towels, this and that, here you kind of have to do everything by yourself. We went through all this and made it to the finals.”
September 10, 2023 | 2:18 pm EDT Update
Blazers add George Conditt to training camp roster
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.
Franz Wagner on winning World Cup with his brother Moritz: It's so surreal, it doesn't make sense
Not only did Germany star forward Franz Wagner become a world champion but accomplished it while sharing the floor with his older brother Moe. “It’s special,” Wagner said after being asked how it feels to win the World Cup with his brother as teammate. Special to have our parents here too. This is so surreal, it doesn’t make sense that we are both on this team and we can enjoy it.”
“There were so many moments this year in so many games that the other team made a run, this game, the game before against the States,” Wagner said. “We never let it slip, we just kept playing and kept staying together. That made a huge difference in all these games.”
“It’s been a long wait”, Dennis Schroder admitted after winning the final and being named FIBA World Cup MVP. “I have been here for 10 years and to be here now, after last year’s bronze medal. It’s an unbelievable group. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, the best to be successful, being 8-0. In a group where we had big-time teams getting to the next stage playing Georgia and Slovenia, it was unbelievable and stayed perfect until the end. That’s a blessing. The people in the locker rooms, my family, my kids, my wife”.
Asked iif Dirk Nowitzki was his idol growing up, Schroder was totally sincere: “I would lie if I say growing up I was looking up to him. I was watching players like Mike Conley, Tony Parker and Chris Paul. But when I went to the NBA and had a workout in Dallas, he met me and said to me “Take my number, text me, call me”. Since then we have had a great relationship, nothing but love for him”.
Coach Gordon Herbert intervened to put things into perspective: “With complete respect to Dirk, he was then, Dennis is now. He deserves respect for what he has done and where he has taken this team”.
September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
Nets Daily: From The Athletic: Bridges, one of the most consistent USA players this summer, said he would accept (Olympic) invitation instantly if he were to be asked. “Even though the outcome is not what we wanted, I wouldn’t trade these six weeks, seven weeks away for nothing,” he said.