Bogdan Bogdanovic: “I’m really happy and grateful, …

2 days ago via EuroHoops.net
Bogdan Bogdanovic: “I’m really happy and grateful, and also happy for this team. I know how much effort we put in since day one; the coach was really hard on us, it was tough for me too. Being out of the national team for a couple of years, I forgot how it is. That struggle. In the NBA you have a guy to bring you towels, this and that, here you kind of have to do everything by yourself. We went through all this and made it to the finals.”

September 10, 2023 | 2:18 pm EDT Update

Blazers add George Conditt to training camp roster

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.
1 hour ago via wojespn

Franz Wagner on winning World Cup with his brother Moritz: It's so surreal, it doesn't make sense

1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

“It’s been a long wait”, Dennis Schroder admitted after winning the final and being named FIBA World Cup MVP. “I have been here for 10 years and to be here now, after last year’s bronze medal. It’s an unbelievable group. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, the best to be successful, being 8-0. In a group where we had big-time teams getting to the next stage playing Georgia and Slovenia, it was unbelievable and stayed perfect until the end. That’s a blessing. The people in the locker rooms, my family, my kids, my wife”.
1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

Asked iif Dirk Nowitzki was his idol growing up, Schroder was totally sincere: “I would lie if I say growing up I was looking up to him. I was watching players like Mike Conley, Tony Parker and Chris Paul. But when I went to the NBA and had a workout in Dallas, he met me and said to me “Take my number, text me, call me”. Since then we have had a great relationship, nothing but love for him”.
1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
