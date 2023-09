So where does a guy like Andrew Wiggins fit? Jamal Murray has been part of the core, but Wiggins hasn’t, though he’s been part of the program in the past. Rowan Barrett: Well, first of all, I love this kid (Wiggins). He’s not a kid anymore. He’s a grown man with children and everything else, but I’ve shared that in our program our arms are open. But we asked Andrew Wiggins to (be part of the summer core) and he couldn’t commit, so I haven’t even begun to have those types of conversations. I think that our focus now has to be on our guys that are here that have committed to play that are there and really just had some tremendous performances. Like, if I’m not mistaken, Dillon Brooks plays the same position (as Wiggins). I mean, the guys that we have, there are no slouches. So, let’s go through the season and let’s see where we are and see where everybody is physically, and I think the direction that we will go will play itself out. I’m not dodging anything. I just, I think it’s premature to answer that question. I think we’ll know more in the coming months.