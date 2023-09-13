"I remember we were playing against Kobe Bryant my rookie year… It's like crunch time now and we're starting to get down and Kobe leads an entire comeback by himself. It's a single digit game— we're up double-digits the entire game. He scores like 4 or 5 possessions in a row,… pic.twitter.com/I4qzJQF8Hl

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023