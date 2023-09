“I remember we were playing against Kobe Bryant my rookie year… It’s like crunch time now and we’re starting to get down and Kobe leads an entire comeback by himself. It’s a single digit game— we’re up double-digits the entire game. He scores like 4 or 5 possessions in a row, crowd’s going crazy. ‘Ahhhhhh!’ [Paul George] comes up, hits a crazy three. ‘Boooooo!’ Our own f*cking crowd, bro… We won the game… they wanted the Lakers to win so bad, bro.” Myles Turner shares a hilarious story on Pacers fans booing them for beating the Black Mamba during his farewell season 🤣