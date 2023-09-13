Former Hawks player Isaiah Taylor signed with Chinese t…

Khris Middleton on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'There’s never been a struggle about who is No. 1 and 2 between us”

“There’s never been a struggle about who is (No.) 1 and 2 between us,” Middleton said. “As we got older the respect that was formed and bonded between those intense practices, then as time goes on, we realized none of this matters. We had our battles in practice now our job is to go out and win. So, whoever is 1..2..3,4,5, that doesn’t matter…. As long as we win, everything is taken care of itself, everybody gets paid, everybody is happy, and everybody gets to go wherever they wanna go. That’s just the way we learned.”
“Everybody wants to be ‘The Guy’ but sometimes it’s okay not being the guy like I have no problem not being the guy. Like some nights are going to be my night, he (Giannis) has no problem with that… as long as we win I’m happy I’m good. But kinda like what Paul said like if you realize you wanna win, you have to sacrifice something,” Middleton added. “So, I think we’ve all had this mindset that at some point we have to sacrifice something within our game, within ourselves to be on a winning team and luckily it happened organically with us.”
“I remember we were playing against Kobe Bryant my rookie year… It’s like crunch time now and we’re starting to get down and Kobe leads an entire comeback by himself. It’s a single digit game— we’re up double-digits the entire game. He scores like 4 or 5 possessions in a row, crowd’s going crazy. ‘Ahhhhhh!’ [Paul George] comes up, hits a crazy three. ‘Boooooo!’ Our own f*cking crowd, bro… We won the game… they wanted the Lakers to win so bad, bro.” Myles Turner shares a hilarious story on Pacers fans booing them for beating the Black Mamba during his farewell season 🤣

Scoot Henderson on Portland: 'I think living here is pretty dope'

Orlando Sanchez: “I think living here is pretty dope” Scoot Henderson is feeling the love in #ripcity “All the people show love and support, the best fans, I see why they say that”

Toni Kukoc on Nikola Jokic: 'Drazen Petrovic, Dino Radja, Vlade Divac and Arvydas Sabonis have done things that he hasn't touched yet'

“And is he the best? I think that Dražen, Dino, Divac, and Sabonis have done things that he hasn’t touched yet, although I believe he will. But, realistically, if Sabonis was now in the NBA at the age of 24, or Dražen, or Dino, or me… My people, if we used to watch the NBA on TV, we would certainly be much better than then. But comparisons are unnecessary, in my opinion, especially of different generations. To conclude, Jokić’s quality and size are not at all questionable,” Toni added.
