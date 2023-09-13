“There’s never been a struggle about who is (No.) 1 and 2 between us,” Middleton said.
“As we got older the respect that was formed and bonded between those intense practices, then as time goes on, we realized none of this matters. We had our battles in practice now our job is to go out and win. So, whoever is 1..2..3,4,5, that doesn’t matter…. As long as we win, everything is taken care of itself, everybody gets paid, everybody is happy, and everybody gets to go wherever they wanna go. That’s just the way we learned.”