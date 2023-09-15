Bogdanović was named First-Team All-Tournament after averaging 19.1 points per game and shooting 42.3% on 6.5 long balls per contest. He scored at all three levels. He defended with aggression, jumping into passing lanes like a cornerback searching for pick-sixes. It was a reminder just exactly how dangerous a weapon the Hawks have stashed on the wing next to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It was a reminder why Atlanta was able to discuss De’Andre Hunter trade concepts this summer, league sources told Yahoo Sports, with Detroit, Indiana and others.
Kevin Porter asking Manhattan DA Office to drop assault charges
Clutch Points: Cole Anthony putting in work with trainer Chris Brickley 🔥 (via @Cbrickley603 / IG) pic.twitter.com/X5OYXfiyA4
Nick DePaula: The first ANTA sneaker that @KyrieIrving will headline this upcoming NBA season — the Shock Wave 5 Pro — is launching today in a black “Debut” colorway across Asia. pic.twitter.com/lbNRxqzOhp
Warriors and Klay Thompson have begun extension talks?
Klay Thompson is on a $43.219 million expiring contract with the Golden State Warriors with the two sides reportedly having begun early extension talks. “My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson,” said Ramona Shelburne on the Lowe Post. “This is a slow process. This idea that he’s been eligible for awhile and they haven’t done anything… no, they’ve started talking. They’ve exchanged proposals. There’s no hurry to these discussions. The optionality goes both ways. Not necessarily he’s trying to leave, but just the optionality that he didn’t have a great year last year. It behooves him to have a great year this year and he’s becomes more valuable if he does.”
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is accused of attacking girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in a New York City hotel room earlier this week, but her attorney told Fox News Digital the allegations aren’t accurate. “Statements that were attributed to her were not her words,” said Gondrezick’s lawyer, Robert Hantman, referring to a criminal complaint. “She says he didn’t strike her repeatedly. He’s a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she’d have a broken jaw.”