Klay Thompson is on a $43.219 million expiring contract with the Golden State Warriors with the two sides reportedly having begun early extension talks. “My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson,” said Ramona Shelburne on the Lowe Post. “This is a slow process. This idea that he’s been eligible for awhile and they haven’t done anything… no, they’ve started talking. They’ve exchanged proposals. There’s no hurry to these discussions. The optionality goes both ways. Not necessarily he’s trying to leave, but just the optionality that he didn’t have a great year last year. It behooves him to have a great year this year and he’s becomes more valuable if he does.”